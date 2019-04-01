Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court today
Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian appears in this court sketch, Thursday, May 10, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 6:30AM EDT
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing 10 people by mowing them down while driving a van on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto is due in court today.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last year.
Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
Late last year, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.
The trial is scheduled for February 2020.
Meantime, the Crown and defence continue their judicial pre-trial discussions in a case that both have described as voluminous.