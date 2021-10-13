Carve 4 Cancer campaign back to raise funds for Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation

Windsor, Ont. -

The community’s pumpkin carving skills are on display at the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Proceeds from the “Carve 4 Cancer” campaign will go towards “Seeds for Hope” and local cancer research.

The fundraiser was started four years ago by Lindsey Bareich, a 15-year-old student at Sandwich Secondary.

Growing up, carving pumpkins was a family tradition.

“Kinda my entire life my family’s been getting these huge pumpkins and so four years ago, my dad kinda challenged me to turn it into something that could give back to the community,” says Bareich.

More than a dozen local businesses donated a carved pumpkin this year, which will be on display outside the cancer centre until Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Just under $10,000 was raised this year, and over $35,000 in four years.

“Coming here is not always the brightest of days for people, so if you can put a smile on people’s faces it really really helps,” says Jenny McGregor, manager of fundraising at the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

You can vote for your favourite pumpkin by visiting the foundation’s website.