Cars damaged during Chatham break and enter

A Chatham man is facing charges after a bizarre incident Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1.p.m. police responded to King Street West for a break and enter.

Through investigating, police allege the man broke the front window of a business and started taking things. He left the store and threw broken glass at a nearby vehicle and jumped on the hood of a second vehicle — causing damage to the body and windshield.

The man was arrested as he began damaging a third vehicle, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was charged with break and enter and three counts of mischief.