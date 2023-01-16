Cars damaged during Chatham break and enter

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online

The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.

Klaus Schwab, President and founder of the World Economic Forum delivers his opening speech of the forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international film stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.

Why did Nepal plane crash in fair weather?

Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday just before landing in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver