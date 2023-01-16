Cars damaged during Chatham break and enter
A Chatham man is facing charges after a bizarre incident Sunday afternoon.
Just before 1.p.m. police responded to King Street West for a break and enter.
Through investigating, police allege the man broke the front window of a business and started taking things. He left the store and threw broken glass at a nearby vehicle and jumped on the hood of a second vehicle — causing damage to the body and windshield.
The man was arrested as he began damaging a third vehicle, according to police.
The 27-year-old man was charged with break and enter and three counts of mischief.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international film stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.
Bank of Canada to release business outlook and consumer expectations surveys today
The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys this morning.
Why did Nepal plane crash in fair weather?
Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday just before landing in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu.
Ontario Premier Ford, Health Minister set to make joint announcement
Government sources tell The Canadian Press the province intends to unveil a multi-phase plan to start performing thousands of publicly funded surgeries in private clinics in an effort to tackle a massive backlog.
Two local hockey stars make a big impact for national U18 women’s team
Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer was the star of the show as Canada took the gold medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden — scoring four goals and setting a number of records.
‘We are not going to be scared’: Upcoming Elora, Ont. drag show will continue as planned despite online vitriol
An upcoming drag show in Elora, Ont. has been subjected to hateful online messages, prompting provincial police to attend the event out of caution.
120 residents displaced after fire at Sarnia retirement home
Sarnia police say all residents are safe and accounted for a fire late Sunday night at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement lodge. Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Vehicle owner 'livid' as he awaits car part for over six months
When Elgin King hit a deer with his month old Chevy Equinox last July, he thought, he’d be back on the road in a matter of days or weeks
Woman charged for cutting numerous internet cables in Owen Sound
A 41 year old woman is facing Mischief charges for allegedly cutting internet and cable lines outside more than 10 homes in Owen Sound
Orillia OPP bust three impaired drivers within 24-hours
Three allegedly impaired drivers were nabbed within 24 hours.
School bus cancellations and delays by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Sauna fire in Muskoka Lakes
Residents had turned on the sauna and were waiting for it to warm up when the fire started.
Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle collision in downtown Sudbury intersection
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle Sunday evening.
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
WATCH LIVE | UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Toronto warns of scam asking residents to pay parking tickets
The City of Toronto is warning of a scam in which someone is pretending to be an official asking for payment for a parking violation.
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
The large southerly low-pressure system that has been affecting the Atlantic provinces since Sunday, dumping significant amounts of freezing rain in several locations, will reach several areas of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec on Monday.
Liberal party wants a travelling energy commission to consult Quebecers and Indigenous people
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is proposing that the national assembly launch a national consultation on the future of energy in Quebec.
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Dangerous offender hearing set to begin for N.S. crime figure Brian James Marriott
A court is set to begin hearing an application today to have a Nova Scotia man who was alleged to be the ringleader in the brutal beating of a fellow inmate declared a dangerous offender.
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
Calgary senior located safe after not arriving to pick up wife from hospital
The Calgary Police Service says an 81-year-old man didn't arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre Sunday night to pick up his wife has been located and is safe.
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 37, authorities said Monday, as western analysts identified signs the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.
B.C. woman says elderly mother's severe burns misdiagnosed, improperly treated for weeks at local hospital
A B.C. woman alleges her elderly mother was misdiagnosed for weeks after suffering severe burns, saying she fears the 75-year-old could have died had the family had not advocated for better treatment.
City proposes $710K to address crime, vandalism in Vancouver's Chinatown
Vancouver council is set to vote on a plan to address crime, vandalism and graffiti in Chinatown.