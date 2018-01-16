Carillion Canada still maintaining Ontario roads despite parent company's collapse
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:38AM EST
The Ministry of Transportation says it has met with Carillion Canada and been advised that its winter road maintenance services are continuing uninterrupted.
Carillion -- one of the British state's biggest contractors -- collapsed yesterday putting thousands of jobs at risk, including about six-thousand in Canada.
Carillion Canada says it supplies roads maintenance services for approximately 40 thousand kilometres of highways across Ontario and Alberta.
Carillion Canada has a location in Woodstock Ontario.
The ministry says it will continue to meet with the company and will provide updates as they become available.