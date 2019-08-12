

Windsor fire officials say careless smoking caused an east end fire that sent the homeowner to hospital with critical injuries.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene Monday morning.

The fire is listed as accidental and it started in the living room.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents.

Crews were called to the fire on Copperfield Place near Little River Acres Drive around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival.

Besides the homeowner, a second person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene by EMS.