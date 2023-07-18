Careless driving charge laid following Highway 401 crash

A section of Highway 401 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck.

Emergency services responded to a collision around 3:45 p.m. involving a transport and a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Duart Road in Chatham-Kent.

The westbound lanes between Furnival Road to Orford Road were closed for just over two hours as area OPP investigated the crash.

Police have charged a 35-year-old Woodstock driver with Careless Driving.