Careless driving charge laid after vehicle collides with school bus

A 32-year-old driver was charged with careless driving after crashing into a school bus in Leamington Monday morning.

OPP and paramedics responded to a two vehicle collision involving a school bus around 8 a.m. along County Road 34 near County Road 31.

Officers arrived to the scene to find the car struck the bus from behind.

Police say there were 35 students on the bus at the time, but no one on board was injured.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.

The 32-year-old Lakeshore resident was charged with careless driving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com