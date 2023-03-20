Careless driving charge laid after vehicle collides with school bus
A 32-year-old driver was charged with careless driving after crashing into a school bus in Leamington Monday morning.
OPP and paramedics responded to a two vehicle collision involving a school bus around 8 a.m. along County Road 34 near County Road 31.
Officers arrived to the scene to find the car struck the bus from behind.
Police say there were 35 students on the bus at the time, but no one on board was injured.
The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.
The 32-year-old Lakeshore resident was charged with careless driving.
Anyone with information regarding this incident to call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will exercise fiscal restraint': Freeland outlines priorities ahead of 2023 federal budget
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has forced the House to spend the day debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Spring backwards? Why next spring will come earlier than it has in nearly 130 years
In the previous century, the spring equinox typically fell on March 21, but the first day of spring has slowly been moving. Here's why next year it will fall on March 19, for the first time since the 1800s.
Nexus program to resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff
The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips.
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.
Parliamentary committee summons Mark Zuckerberg over Meta's threat to block news
A parliamentary committee has decided to invite the testimony of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company operates Facebook and Instagram.
Donald Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
17-year-old killed in Mapleton crash
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
London
-
London man charged with arson
A London man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire over the weekend. According to police, crews were called to a working fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street north around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
-
Stratford, Ont. man arrested for indecent act, voyeurism
A man from Stratford is facing multiple charges after he was caught allegedly masturbating and peeping through the window of a residence where two teen girls and a toddler were inside, police in Stratford said.
-
Four police officers assaulted in St. Thomas
Four police officers were assaulted over the weekend while attempting to make an arrest in St. Thomas. Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a home in the north end of the city.
Barrie
-
Concerned motorist credited with stopping impaired driver in Barrie
A concerned motorist took matters into their own hands after following a suspected impaired driver from Springwater Township to Barrie Sunday evening.
-
Suspended driver clocked speeding over 2x limit while impaired on Highway 11: OPP
Police say they found the accused had been driving while under suspension and had an open liquor container in the vehicle, adding to the number of charges he faces.
-
$20K in drugs seized during traffic stop in Springwater Township
According to officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment, a search of the vehicle turned up a "substantial amount" of suspected drugs with a street value of roughly $20,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious single-vehicle crash closes MR80 in Val Caron
A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.
-
Sudbury murder trial delayed again due to COVID-19
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright was delayed again Monday due to COVID-19.
-
Northern Ont. teen lands first acting gig in new Canadian series
A 13-year-old from northern Ontario tells CTV News how he went from having no acting experience to landing a role on an upcoming series for the streaming service Crave.
Ottawa
-
Councillors approve Orleans development despite parking concerns
The city of Ottawa's planning committee has approved a housing development in Orleans after it was delayed due to concerns about the number of parking spaces.
-
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission
The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday.
-
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
Toronto
-
U.S. driver charged with stunt driving 'didn't realize' Ontario speed limits aren't posted miles
A driver from New York who was allegedly caught going nearly double the speed limit in Ontario told police they 'didn’t realize' speed signs weren’t posted in miles per hour.
-
Ontario Lotto Max winner days away from losing out on $373,000 prize
Someone in Ontario who won a huge Lotto Max prize – and probably doesn't know it – is just days away from losing the money.
-
Emergency crews at house fire in Richmond Hill
A house in Richmond Hill was consumed in plumes of smoke on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
78-year-old man dies in Verdun fire
A 78-year-old man died Monday following a residential fire in Verdun.
Atlantic
-
3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba planning integrated missing persons unit to share info between police, CFS and Indigenous advocates
Manitoba is planning to create an integrated missing persons response unit, sharing information between police agencies, CFS and Indigenous advocates when someone goes missing.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.
-
Alberta moves to force oilpatch to pay owed taxes above 'threshold' amount
The Alberta government says it's moving to force oilpatch companies to make good on their unpaid municipal taxes.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Whyte Avenue
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue.
-
Photo of 'person of interest' released in connection to western Alberta homicide
Police have released photos of what they are calling a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation in western Alberta.
-
Fire that caused $7M in damages at north apartment was caused by mechanical failure
An electrical or mechanical failure caused the March 12 fire at a north Edmonton apartment building, investigators have found.
Vancouver
-
Car fire erupts after collision in South Vancouver, intersection closed as police investigate
A vehicle burst into flames in South Vancouver after an early morning collision Monday, prompting police to shut down the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street amid an investigation.
-
Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas
With population numbers so low, researchers believe inbreeding may be an issue for the critically endangered southern resident killer whales.
-
Fraser Valley commuters left in lurch as transit workers strike
People who rely on transit to get around parts of the Fraser Valley are scrambling to find alternatives as workers with BC Transit walk the picket line.