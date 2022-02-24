Careless cooking blamed for fire on Riverside Drive

Windsor fire officials say careless cooking caused a fire on Riverside Drive.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 3700 Block of Riverside Drive East around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

There were no injuries, but one person is displaced.