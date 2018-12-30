Carbon monoxide discovered at Leamington Church
Emergency services discovered carbon monoxide at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Erie Street North in Leamington on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Source: Google)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 10:19AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 10:32AM EST
After a man started having chest pains at a church in Leamington, emergency personnel discovered carbon monoxide in the building.
OPP, EMS and Leamington firefighters were called to the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Erie Street North around 2 p.m. Saturday.
After carbon monoxide was detected, the Ministry of Labour was called.
OPP are asking anyone who attended the church on Saturday to be checked by a physician.