Car smashes into Windsor Dollarama
A car crashed through the front window of an east-end Windsor Dollarama on April 13, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Rich Garton, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:40PM EDT
A car has crashed into the front window of a Dollarama store on Windsor’s east end.
Police say the call came in shortly after 12:25 – with reports of a motor vehicle accident colliding with a building at the 5400 block of Tecumseh Rd East.
Police confirm no one was injured in the incident.
The cause and circumstances remain under investigation.
