Car lands on roof on the shores of Little River
Published Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:46PM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:34PM EST
The Windsor Police Service investigates a single-vehicle crash that saw a vehicle end up on the banks of Little River on Jan. 25, 2020. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
Police are looking for witnesses to an accident at Wyandotte Street East between Martinique and Riverdale.
AM800 New reported the accident happened around 1:00am, Saturday morning closing Wyandotte Street East for hours.
AM800 News has reported the two people have been sent to hospital with unknown injurires.
The accident reconstruction team for Windsor police has been on scene all day.