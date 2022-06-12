Car fans roll-up for Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show

Car enthusiasts were able to take a close look at a number of different Corvettes at Windsor’s waterfront Sunday.

The Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show returned this year with plenty of cars to showcase.

The show was free to the public and featured Corvettes in three classes: Street Show and Shine, Concours Prepared, and Signature Concours. The event also had a class for Kids with Power Wheel Corvettes.

There will be awards presented for each class.

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dieppe Gardens where residents can take a stroll by the water and check out some cool cars.

Cars were showcased at Dieppe Gardens for the Windsor Waterfront Corevette Show in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Cars were showcased at Dieppe Gardens for the Windsor Waterfront Corevette Show in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Cars were showcased at Dieppe Gardens for the Windsor Waterfront Corevette Show in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Cars were showcased at Dieppe Gardens for the Windsor Waterfront Corevette Show in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)