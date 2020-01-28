Car crashes into Wyandotte street business
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2:20PM EST
A car hit a building at Pillette and Wyandotte in Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Courtesy Anne-Marie Cook-Smit)
WINDSOR -- A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a Wyandotte Street business.
The car struck The Vintage House at 4667 Wyandotte St. E. around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Windsor police were called to the scene to investigate.
The northbound lane of Pillette and one westbound lane on Wyandotte were closed for the investigation and removal of the vehicle.
