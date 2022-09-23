Car crashes into pole on Ouellette Ave.

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor on Friday morning.

According to police, the crash involved a white Ford pickup truck and a red Chrysler 300 with the Chrysler ending up smashed into a pole.

A car struck a pole on Ouellette Avenue near Giles Boulevard on Sept. 23, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Nobody was taken to hospital and police say the investigation is ongoing with no word on possible charges.