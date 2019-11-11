Car crashes into building
A vehicle is left heavily damaged after crashing into a building in the city's west end. (AM800 / Gord Bacon)
CTVNewsWindsor.ca, CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 7:03AM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in the city’s west end overnight.
Police have reportedly described the crash as “major” but have not released information regarding injuries.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of University Avenue West.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
More to come…