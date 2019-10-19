

Alana Hadadean, CTV Windsor





A car that crashed into a home on Jefferson Blvd. at 2:50am Saturday morning is to blame for a house fire in East Windsor.

Although the occupants of the car were not injured and the owners of the home were not on scene at the time of the crash, damage to the house is estimated at $140,000.

Alana Hadadean brings you the story, tonight at 6:00pm on CTV News Windsor.