Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway

Windsor police are investigating after a crash on the Expressway around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter) Windsor police are investigating after a crash on the Expressway around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver