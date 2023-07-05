Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway

A chain-reaction crash in Windsor has led to charges for a 32-year-old man.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a crash on the Expressway near Central Avenue where a vehicle was on fire.

According to officers at the scene, a vehicle travelling westbound didn’t stop for slowing traffic, striking a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to hit the back of another vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The driver of the first vehicle was charged with careless driving and driving without a license.