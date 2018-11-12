Car and school bus collide; no kids on the bus
Crash at Erie and McDougall. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
Published Monday, November 12, 2018
A car crashed into a building Monday morning in Windsor after first colliding with a school bus.
Windsor police are invesitgating the circumstances of the crash but noted that no kids were on the bus at the time.
It is unclear of the driver of the bus or the driver of the car sustained any injuries.
The collision occurred at Erie and McDougall.
