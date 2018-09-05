

CTV Windsor





The Windsor International Film Festival has found a permanent home at the Capitol Theatre.

An agreement has been reached between festival organizers and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, which runs the Capitol Theatre to share resources.

WIFF has been using the space on University Avenue West at Pelissier Street for nearly a decade, but this new partnership opens up the possibility of collaboration year-round.

WSO executive director Sheila Wisdom tells CTV News having WIFF onsite is a win-win situation.

“WIFF has some amazing equipment we can now make available as a service to other organizations that use this space,” says Wisdom. “As well we can take the money that we have that has to go to resources like equipment and it can go to other things.”

The Windsor International Film Festival is the second largest volunteer film festival in Canada, selling a record 22,000 tickets last year while screening 113 films from 20 different countries.

WIFF also screens movies monthly as part of its WIFF365 series.