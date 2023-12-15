'Cans for a Cause' fundraiser celebrates 20 years
Wanting to make a difference in the community when they first paired up on the Morning Drive 20 years ago, Mike Kakuk and Lisa Williams decided to do an all-day broadcast from Devonshire Mall to help the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
“It’s great. We tap into so many people on our show. We have such a big signal and why not use that for good?” said Williams, who worked with Kakuk from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. the first year in front of the Bay.
“We want to support the area that we’re from,” said Kakuk. “This area has been so good to us. We’ve had such a loyal audience over the years that you do want to give back.”
Bernie Amlin, treasurer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, is thankful to Williams and Kakuk for their initiative which has expanded to include members of the Bell Media family.
“It’s such a great help to us because we don’t have a lot of fundraisers so this turned to be our biggest fundraiser,” Amlin said.
Friday’s broadcast took place in the food court with donations dropped off at a drive thru set up by the Keg steakhouse in South Windsor.
Last year the fundraiser pulled in a record 36,024 cans and $38,000.
Amlin said the need is greater this year for many including seniors.
“It’s a struggle for a lot of people but you know what? Sometimes it doesn’t matter how tough times are you have people that will still find a bit of money to help out somebody else and that’s the rewarding part of this work,” Amlin said.
According to Amlin, the food collected may last up to three months.
“This is so important to them and we’re more than happy to help out,” Kakuk added.
