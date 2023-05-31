'Canola for a cause' truck vandalized

There is outrage online after an antique truck parked for photo ops at an Essex County canola field was vandalized.

The image shared online shows the truck with two bright yellow skulls and members of the community vowing to raise money to clean it up.

CTV News spoke with Karl Neudorf, the farmer who owns the canola field and truck and he said the vandalism isn't worth all the fuss and he can sand it off.

He said he wants to see any money raised go to a local food bank.