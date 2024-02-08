Cannabis and psilocybin seized from Blenheim store

Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant at a store in Blenheim resulting in the seizure of cannabis and psilocybin.

In early January 2024, police say they began an investigation into an illicit cannabis store being operated in the Blenheim area known as “Blenheim Carts”.

On Feb. 7, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit executed the search warrant and seized the following items:

– 1.5 kilogram of illicit cannabis;

– 500 grams of psilocybin (sometimes referred to as magic mushrooms);

– 51 hits of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD);

– Other cannabis products such as oils, resins, hash, etc;

– Packaging material and packaging products;

– Cellular telephone;

– Digital scales; and

– Canadian currency;

A 28 year old Blenheim man has been charged with the following offences:

– Sell cannabis, s. 10(1)(a) of the Cannabis Act (3 COUNTS);

– Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, s. 10(2) of the Cannabis Act;

– Possession of a schedule III substance (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) for the purpose of trafficking, s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and,

– Possession of a schedule III substance (Psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking, s. 5(2) of the Controlled

– Drugs and Substances Act

Members of the public are encouraged to report illicit cannabis stores by calling the Chatham-Kent Police Service or anonymously to Crime Stoppers. A list of authorized cannabis sellers can be located on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) website.