Candlelight vigil Sunday to be held for children who have passed away
CTV Windsor Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 11:20AM EST
File
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin Sunday evening to remember children who have died.
The Windsor and Essex County branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association will host the event at the Fogolar Furlan Club.
Now in its eleventh year - an organizer says the event brings bereaved parents and family members
Together in a safe place especially for those whose pain is new.
The goal is to meet others who've experienced a similar loss.