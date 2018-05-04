Candidates nominated for Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding
A provincial road sign for Chatham, Ont. and Tilbury, Ont. can bee seen in this undated photo. (Chris Campbell/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 9:54AM EDT
The nominations are in for three parties in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding.
The Liberal party has nominated Margaret Schleier Stahl.
Jordan McGrail has been nominated for the NDP.
PC MPP Rick Nicholls confirmed to CTV News he will be running again in the riding.
Voters head to the poles on June 7.