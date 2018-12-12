

CTV Windsor





Delray, Michigan residents are being moved into new homes thanks to the Canadian taxpayer.

It's a program that's part of the work to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

It's the perfect home swap for Maria Walkenbach, just in time for the holidays.

The Bridging Neighbourhoods program offers residents a newly renovated home, free of charge

But it's Canadians who are footing the bill.

“My house was probably not even 4,000 in this day and age," says Walkenbach.

For the last 20 years, Walkenbach called Delray home.

"I never, ever thought the bridge would be built," she says.

But the Gordie Howe International Bridge is coming and a neighbourhood swap program is offering Delray residents the option to move to another neighbourhood in Detroit, at no cost to the homeowner.

In July of 2017, $32.6 million was locked into the program, paid for by the Canadian federal government.

“For Canada to offer and help pay for it, it's unbelievable," says Walkenbach.

The program was built to serve about 220 families.

Director of Bridging Neighbourhoods Heather Zygmontowicz says only 70 people are registered so far.

"We expect that it will increase once people start moving and once the bridge construction truly starts,” says Zygmontowicz.