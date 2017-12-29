

CTV Windsor





Despite law enforcement crackdowns and extensive public educational efforts, texting and driving is still an overwhelming concern for Canadians.

In a recent poll by the Canadian Automobile Association, more than four out of five Canadians responded that texting while driving is a bigger problem today than it was three years ago.

"Despite anti-texting and driving laws in all provinces across the country and several years of public education campaigns, Canadians still don't seem to be getting the message," says Jeff Walker, Chief Strategy Officer, CAA National.

According to CAA’s poll, texting and driving is tied with drunk driving as the number one road safety concern among Canadians. A whopping 96 per cent say drivers who text and drive are a threat to their personal safety on the road.

For several years, CAA has been tracking what worries Canadians when it comes to road safety. Texting and driving broke into the top 10 list of concerns in 2011. Seven years later, the fear is getting worse.

"Studies show drivers are as much as 23 times more likely to get into a collision when they text and drive," says Walker. "It's important we all put our devices down and stay focused on the road."

Other forms of distraction that Canadians find to be an issue are emailing while driving, drivers talking on cell phones and drivers talking to or engaging with their in-car technologies.

Findings are based on a CAA poll of 2,003 Canadians carried out in November.