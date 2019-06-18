Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria, says chief of defence staff
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:47AM EDT
OTTAWA - A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, says Bombardier Patrick Labrie died while taking part in a training exercise.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office confirmed the soldier's identity this morning.
Vance, who delivered the news before today's federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.
He also promised an investigation into what happened.
In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier's friends and family.