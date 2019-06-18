

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, says Bombardier Patrick Labrie died while taking part in a training exercise.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office confirmed the soldier's identity this morning.

Vance, who delivered the news before today's federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.

He also promised an investigation into what happened.

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier's friends and family.