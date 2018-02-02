

Brett Kissel had so much fun on the road last year with his family, he decided to do it again this year, but even bigger and with another baby on the bus.

The Canadian country star’s “We Were That Song” tour kicked off Jan. 13 in Calgary and will run for the next six months. His wife Cecilia and two daughters, ages 2 and almost 9 months, will be with him the whole time.

"For me to be gone this amount of time will be the longest tour that we've ever done, but thanks to her and thanks to our band and our crew we're going to make sure that this is very, very special and make a lot of memories along the way."

His family travels on one bus and his band in the other.

Kissel says he’s added multiple shows for some cities, due to popular demand.

"I don’t need any Red Bull, I don’t need five hour energy, I don’t even need a shot of Whiskey, although in Windsor I promise you I will be drinking some J.P. Wisers from just down the road,” says Kissel. “But what really fuels me is the energy I get from the crowd, big or small, sold out or not, if they meet me with energy and if they're ready to have a good time then we're ready to party."

Kissel is big on social media, winning Interactive Artist of the Year four times at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

He says it’s a great way to get feedback from fans.

"The album, the single, the tour has all been very positive and that makes me very proud because every entertainer wants what's best for the crowd and every performer wants what's best for the people that buy the music."

He says that gave him a lot of confidence heading into the tour.

Some artists might not want to trek across Canada in the middle of winter, but Kissel says he makes the most of it.

Kissel makes a stop in Windsor on Feb. 11 at the Chrysler Theatre.

Tickets are available online of at the Chrysler Theatre box office.

Local country band Buck Twenty is the opening for Kissel at his show in Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 25.