Canadian 'Blue Loonies' celebrate Michigan's Rose Bowl win

When a rollercoaster Rose Bowl resulted in the University of Michigan punching its ticket to the college football finals Monday, a couple of committed Canadian fans were in the stands.

Windsor resident Ross Mitton, who’s been to more Michigan games than he can count, described the team’s first semi-final win was an emotional one.

“The celebration began and some of the people I was with were crying, being so happy,” he said. “It was really good.”

Mitton’s made a name for himself following the blue around the United States, tailgating outside stadiums with a crew of likeminded Canucks dubbed the “Blue Loonies.”

Blue for the team that’s claimed their heart and loonies, he said, which also carries a double meaning.

“We all know what a loonie is in Canada, but a lunatic is also somebody who's a fanatic about something,” Mitton explained. “So we decided to call ourselves the ‘Blue Loonies’ as we're fanatics for Michigan football.”

Ross Mitton of Windsor, Ont. is a self proclaimed "Blue Loonie," a diehard Canadian fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines football team. (Source: Ross Mitton)

Mitton said their fanatic fraternity has grown to somewhere over 80 members.

At tailgates, they can be found around the Blue Loonie’s iconic ‘M-Bulance’ — an old ambulance converted into a party on wheels.

“We put a large screen TV on the side, we took out the oxygen tank and put in the beer keg, all the seats have been converted to maize and blue leather,” Mitton said.

The outside, emblazoned with images of the Big House, the team’s home stadium, and decals that match the helmet designs.

Mitton said the vehicle has been known to draw the eye of more than just Blue Loonie membership.

“We went to Iowa for a game one time and this guy rolled up with a $650,000 mobile home and was letting people go through it just to see what it was like,” he said. “Well we had at least three times as many people want to take a look at the M-Bulance.”

Named the "M-Bulance," an old converted ambulance serves as the party vehicle for "Blue Loonie" tailgating at University of Michigan Wolverine football games. (Source: Ross Mitton)

When it comes to how many loonies it’s taken to finish the job, Mitton said it’s he and all the group contributing — but he didn’t have an amount handy.

“My wife is going to watch this interview and so I'm gonna plead the fifth and say, ‘I can't remember, I don't know,’” he said.

Mitton and company pulled out of Pasadena, CA. Tuesday afternoon, with plans to arrive in Houston, TX. Thursday.

That’s where Michigan will face the University of Washington in the finals Monday.

“It’s going to be a good party. We’re going to have a good game and we’re going to have a good victory,” he said.

