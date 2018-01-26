

CTV Windsor





Blood donors are desperately needed in Windsor-Essex.

Canadian Blood Services is having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked.

Officials say the cold weather is keeping regular donors indoors.

400 blood donors are needed in Windsor-Essex between now and the end of the month.

Clinics are being held at the Grand Marais Road location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.