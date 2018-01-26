Canadian Blood Services seeking more Windsor blood donors
Blood units are prepared for storage at the National Center for Hematology and Transfusion in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Tuesday, April 26, 2011. (Valentina Petrova/AP)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 3:46PM EST
Blood donors are desperately needed in Windsor-Essex.
Canadian Blood Services is having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked.
Officials say the cold weather is keeping regular donors indoors.
400 blood donors are needed in Windsor-Essex between now and the end of the month.
Clinics are being held at the Grand Marais Road location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.