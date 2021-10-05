Advertisement
Canadian Blood Services in need of donors
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 7:02PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Blood donors are needed this Thanksgiving weekend, and Canadian Blood Services is asking for residents to step up.
Donations often decrease on long weekends as travel and family activities make it challenging for people to find time to donate.
There are 74 open appointments that need to be filled between Friday and Monday.
Donors who make an appointment are encouraged to keep it, as missed or cancelled appointments are difficult to fill.