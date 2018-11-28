

CTV Windsor





Canada Border Service Agency officers have seized suspected child pornography at the Windsor-Detroit border.

CBSA officials say officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized suspected child pornography while conducting a secondary examination on Oct. 29.

The CBSA says officers examined the individual’s electronic devices and discovered suspected child pornography.

John Szatori, a Canadian resident, was arrested and charged with unlawfully importing goods, namely graphic images and / or videos depicting prohibited and obscene material, under section 160 of the Customs Act as well as smuggling into Canada images and / or videos containing prohibited and obscene material under section 159 of the Customs Act.

His first appearance in court is expected to be Dec. 10, 2018.

The CBSA confirms there have been four child pornography seizures in the Southern Ontario Region since January 1, 2018.

The CBSA points out border services officers are trained to intercept prohibited material in all forms, including printed material, digital material or video format that could constitute obscenity, hate propaganda or child pornography.

The agency says a number of risk-based indicators guide CBSA officers in making their decision to refer individuals for further examination or investigation. They include compliance history, specific information like a criminal record and behaviour of the traveller.