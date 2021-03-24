WINDSOR, ONT. -- If you come across Canadian Army vehicles on the roads this weekend, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

Local Canadian Army reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion Windsor support will be conducting convoy training in the Windsor, Essex and Chatham areas Saturday and Sunday.

“This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in convoy operations, and to test discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms,” a news release from the Canadian Army said.

All activities will happen throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Members of the public may see military vehicles on 401, E.C. Row, Hwy 3, and throughout Windsor-Essex and surrounding areas including Chatham and Leamington.

Training activities will include convoy drills on planned routes and around Cedar Springs Rifle Range (CSRR) at 85 Water Street in Cedar Springs.

Participating soldiers will remain inside their vehicles except for any necessary maintenance and will carry unloaded personal weapons with no ammunition issued.

“All of the soldiers participating will be practicing enhanced Force Health Protection Measures based on, and in addition to public health guidelines, including wearing masks, extra sanitizing of equipment and hands, and physical distancing where possible,” the release said.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, however, the release said some areas may be inaccessible during the exercise dates.

Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.