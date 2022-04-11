Canada's public safety minister talks green jobs during Windsor visit
The federal minister of public safety was in Windsor on Monday to tour the region and talk about the 2022 federal budget.
Minister Marco Mendicino was joined by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk at several stops including the Children’s Safety Village, the Ambassador Bridge and Green Sun Rising Inc.
Mendicino says the 2022 budget includes investments in clean air that will create green jobs that support local businesses in the Windsor-Essex region.
Green Sun Rising President Klaus Dohring says it was encouraging to discuss their efforts including initiatives to support electric vehicle use and the reduction of diesel dependency in more northern communities.
“Canadians are starting to see the need for sustainability,” says Dohring. “And when we're having the impacts of climate change, people are slowly realizing that we cannot ignore this any longer. It's getting worse and worse and worse so the first thing when you find yourself in a hole you need to do is stop digging.”
The federal government unveiled it’s 2022 budget last week with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians.
Officials say it strives to make green energy choices more attractive to Canadians by extending incentives for zero-emission vehicle programs and increasing the amount of zero-emission vehicle charging stations.
“Canadians are realizing the absolute need to move to sustainability. And I say locally, it's getting better,” Dohring says.
Windsor-West MP Brian Masse and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens joined Mendicino Monday morning.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people 'carpeted through the streets.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
Barrie
-
OPP to provide update on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police announced an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation would be provided on Tuesday, months after three men took her from a home in Wasaga Beach.
-
Victim of deadly weekend Wasaga Beach crash identified
Police are appealing to witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Saturday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old resident.
-
Woman wanted in connection with alleged bank frauds in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a woman connected to two fraudulent incidents in Barrie involving banks.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M Power Airport on Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay parents upset about safe consumption site's proposed location
A consideration to put a safe consumption site near two schools and a retirement home on Chippewa Street is outraging parents in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
The TTC is investigating after a streetcar slammed into a stopped car in downtown Toronto
In a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube, a TTC streetcar can be seen failing to slow down and rear-ending a white car, which in turn, hits the car in front of it.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Montreal
-
CAQ clinches upset in Longueuil's Marie-Victorin riding, a PQ stronghold
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore. With the vast majority of polls counted, the CAQ had a win locked down, with about four points over the PQ in a riding that has often swung PQ.
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to work
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Alberta judge mulls options after ex-justice minister threatens defamation in trial
A judge who is to rule on a defamation threat sent in the middle of a civil trial by Alberta's former justice minister has been told the warning reignited fear and anxiety in the plaintiff and led another witness to beg off testifying.
-
Teen struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
A teenager was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Tear these houses down': Residents get some action on Edmonton's 'problem properties'
Edmonton city councillors want to explore options to hike taxes on "problem properties" and even seize and demolish buildings where taxes have been unpaid.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
A professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
Vancouver
-
5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
-
Resident group calls for more consultation on First Nations plans for Jericho site
A group of residents in West Point Grey is calling for the city and three local First Nations to hit the reset button on plans for a new community on the site of the Jericho Lands.
-
B.C. requests approximately $4B in 'preliminary' disaster relief after November floods
The federal government has received a formal request from B.C. for disaster relief and recovery funds related to November's devastating floods, and as expected, the price tag is in the billions of dollars.