Canada's Kylie Masse misses podium with 4th-place finish in women's 100m backstroke

Canadian swimming star Kylie Masse just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.

The four-time Olympic medallist and two-time world champion finished fourth, one spot ahead of fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm.

It's the first time in four world championships that Masse didn't medal in the event.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in 57.53 seconds, ahead of Americans Regan Smith (57.78) in second and Katharine Berkoff (58.25) in third.

Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., finished in 59.09 while Calgary's Wilm came in at 59.31.

Also on Tuesday, Canada's Summer McIntosh qualified for the women's 200m freestyle final set for Wednesday. The 16-year-old from Toronto is looking to bounce back from missing the podium in Sunday's 400-metre freestyle.

Montreal's Ilya Kharun qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final with a Canadian record time of 1:54.28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.