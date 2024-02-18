WINDSOR
Canada Post office in Downtown Windsor relocating soon

According to signs posted at the current location at the corner of Park Avenue West and Ouellette Avenue, the new location will open in mid-March. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London) According to signs posted at the current location at the corner of Park Avenue West and Ouellette Avenue, the new location will open in mid-March. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London)
The Canada Post office in downtown Windsor is set to move to a new location not too far away.

No changes are expected to be made to business hours, access to postal boxes, postal box addresses or products and services offered.

According to signs posted at the current location at the corner of Park Avenue West and Ouellette Avenue, the new location at 176 University Avenue West inside the Metropolitan Building is set to open on Mar. 11, 2024.

Canada Post said the new location will be "upgraded" and "modernized."

Customers with questions about postal services can contact Canada Post Customer Service online at canadapost.ca/support or by phone at 1-866-607-6301.

