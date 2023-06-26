Canada Day run in Amherstburg, Ont. set to raise funds for local charities

The Town of Amherstburg is hosting a charity fundraising Canada Day five kilometre run/walk — and there's still time to sign up.

So far, more than 700 people have registered with the aim of raising $15,000 to benefit three community charities: Amherstburg Food and Fellowship, Amherstburg Community Services, and Bryerswood Youth Optimist Camp.

The race start line is at Fort Malden, and from there, the route heads down Dalhousie until Front Road and then back.

Thirty volunteers expect to go the extra mile to help, including the local fire services on hand to spray runners with water to keep participants cool.

Children can sign up for a one kilometre run/walk too, so it’s a win-win for all involved and the community.

Amherstburg Coun. Molly Allaire is enthusiastic about the expected turnout and how the community is coming together to support local charities and causes.

"Registration fee is $45 and every dollar is going back to these charities,” said Allaire. “So it's kind of wonderful. We're trying to raise $15,000. We may exceed that. We're hoping we do."

In addition, organizers are grateful for the support from local private and public sponsors who have helped revitalize the event and hopefully keep it an annual affair for many years to come.

If you’re interested in participating in the event, you can visit the following website.