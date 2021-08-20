Advertisement
Can you identify these suspects?
CTV Windsor Published Friday, August 20, 2021 1:19PM EDT
Theft in Chatham-Kent (Courtesy: Chatham-Kent Police)
CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man and woman in connection with a fraud investigation in Chatham.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jayme O’Reilly at jaymeo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87006.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.