Can-AM Police Fire Games to kick off with a bang Tuesday night

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games will kick-off Tuesday with a night of family fun including live music and fireworks, all free of charge.

Doors will open at Riverfront Plaza at 4:30 p.m. with emcee Dan MacDonald and DJ Kacper Kawala welcoming spectators and competitors at 5 p.m.

The night will include Taste of Carrousel food vendors, a nine-hole mini-putt course and a chance to interact with the Windsor Spitfires and Windsor Express.

The night continues with performances by the Leave Those Kids Alone band at 6:45 p.m. and followed by the Simply Queen Tribute Band at 8:15 p.m. before fireworks at 10 p.m.

The games themselves will start Tuesday morning with cycling, hockey and golf events at 8 a.m., followed by archery, bench press, biathlon, powerlift, and softball throughout the day.

Events will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games are a biennial multi-sport competition featuring police, fire, emergency medical services (EMS), border services, correctional services, and other first responders across Canada and the United States of America.

A full list of events, dates, times and a map of where the events will be taking place is available online

Schedule of events for the Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor)