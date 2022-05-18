Can-Am Police-Fire Games invites residents to participate in several events

Can-Am Police-Fire Games organizers announced Wednesday residents will now have the chance to compete in a few of the events.

Space is available for 150 participants to run with and in support of first responders during the 5K (July 27 at 7 p.m.), 10K (July 28 at 7 p.m.) and 21K half marathon road race (July 30 at 7 a.m.).

There is also space for 75 participants in the Cross Country 5K (July 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and 10K (July 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

“We think this opportunity to run with and in support of our first responders will be a special memory for a lot of people. And there will be other event opportunities announced soon,” said general manager Jan Wilson.

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games is a multi-sport event which is hosted in either Canada or the U.S. every two years.

Over the six day period, the games range from more traditional sports such as softball, swimming and track, to more participant-focused events such as SWAT competitions and the Toughest Firefighter Alive completion.

Runners interested in participating can register at raceroster.com.

In addition to opening some of the events to residents, organizers also called for first responders to join the Can-Am Games Golf tournament July 26 through July 29.

Play includes two and four-person scrambles as well as individual competitions. Organizers say there is still room for players so emergency responders interested should register now.

Registration for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games is open at www.windsor2022.ca.