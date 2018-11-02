

CTV Windsor





Windsor is going purple for the month of November to shine light on the abuse of women.

November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month across Ontario.

The Hiatus House lit a tree at Charles Clark Square Thursday evening.

Officials say the Hiatus House is at capacity, which is becoming a regular occurrence.

The goal of the Shine the Light campaign is to show abused women and their children that Windsor and Essex County supports them in their quest for a life free from violence.

All month purple hats, scarves and ties will be sold to increase awareness.