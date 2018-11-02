Windsor is going purple for the month of November to shine light on the abuse of women.

November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month across Ontario.

The Hiatus House lit a tree at Charles Clark Square Thursday evening.

Officials say the Hiatus House is at capacity, which is becoming a regular occurrence.

The goal of the Shine the Light campaign is to show abused women and their children that Windsor and Essex County supports them in their quest for a life free from violence.

All month purple hats, scarves and ties will be sold to increase awareness.