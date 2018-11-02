Campaign aims to raise awareness about violence towards women
A decent turnout on a rainy night for the #ShineTheLight Hiatus House purple tree lighting at Charles Clark Square in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 10:48AM EDT
Windsor is going purple for the month of November to shine light on the abuse of women.
November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month across Ontario.
The Hiatus House lit a tree at Charles Clark Square Thursday evening.
Officials say the Hiatus House is at capacity, which is becoming a regular occurrence.
The goal of the Shine the Light campaign is to show abused women and their children that Windsor and Essex County supports them in their quest for a life free from violence.
All month purple hats, scarves and ties will be sold to increase awareness.