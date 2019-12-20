WINDSOR -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has passed a resolution urging the province to reverse a move that could impact the healthy smiles program.

Director of health promotion Nicole Dupuis says the province is no longer fully backing the oral health program targeting lower income youth beginning in the New Year.

“It just puts that program at risk so, when you're splitting it between the province it's no longer earmarked 100 per cent,” says Dupuis.

Instead, the province is shifting the funding to be a shared budget item with municipalities.

For Windsor-Essex , that means the $400,000 that funded the program will no longer be available solely for the oral health initiative.

Dupuis says that could put the 8,000 annual appointments the program helped cover at risk.

Dupuis stresses oral health indicators in Windsor-Essex are well below the Ontario average due to factors like a higher poverty rate and lack of fluoridated drinking water.

“We know what we receive already wasn't enough,” says Dupuis. “We're always advocating for increased funding for healthy smiles here. Our waitlists are quite extensive, our needs is pretty great here.”