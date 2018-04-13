

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky is calling on the Liberal Government to pass “Dan’s Law” after the bill was effectively killed by prorogation.

The bill would close the gap on a three month waiting period for anyone moving to Ontario looking for home care.

Dan Duma was a Windsor resident who moved to Alberta for work but came home when he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. Duma wished to pass at home but due to the three month waiting period with OHIP, he was only able to access in-hospital care.

The bill initially received all party support but never passed committee.

Gretzky has reintroduced the bill and restarted the process.

“It is incredibly frustrating to know that Dan’s Law continues to be delayed,” said Gretzky. “It’s an easy gap to close, and it would mean everything to end-of-life patients who simply want to be able to die in dignity.”

A number of stakeholders and advocacy groups including the Ontario Nurses’ Association, the Ontario and Canadian Medical Associations, the Nurse Practitioners Association of Ontario, CUPE Ontario the Canadian Association of Retired Persons have all urged the government to pass the bill before time runs out.

“No doubt, the government failed Dan,” said Dr. Alam from the OMA. “But there are other men and women stuck in the same nightmare all over Ontario. We can do something for them. We should do something for them.”

“The benefits of timely home and palliative care are not only medical, they also provide the necessary supports for family members and caregivers, and help to avoid medical complications and other issues such as costs associated with those delays,” said Dr. Tymianski of the NPAO. “Please quickly pass Dan’s Law so that what happened to Mr. Dan Duma doesn’t happen to anyone else.”