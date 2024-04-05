Calls for action on Intimate Partner Violence in Windsor

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky joined Windsor advocates Friday as they called for Intimate Partner Violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario.

On April 10, Gretzky and the Ontario NDP will debate Bill 173 at Queen’s Park, which would declare IPV an epidemic in the province.

“Today we're standing together as part of the fight to stop an epidemic of Intimate Partner Violence – something that’s claimed the lives of too many people in Windsor and across Ontario,” said Gretzky. “I am deeply grateful for the family members and advocates who have joined us today. Together, we’ll make our voices heard loud and clear.”

This was the number one recommendation of the Renfrew Inquest – a recommendation that’s been repeatedly rebuked by Ford and the Conservatives.

“We need every tool in our toolkit to make a difference,” said Gretzky. “This is one we have right at our fingertips, and I call on every member of legislature – including the Premier - to do the right thing and pass this. We must call this violence for what it is - an epidemic”

The mother of Sahra Bulle, a windsor woman killed in an alleged act of intimate partner violence less than a year ago she says IPV is pervasive, predictable and preventable.

“We ask the government to take that one first step, not to see as the final step but one first step so they can put their support behind all the families, all the front line agencies that are trying to support these women to get out, stay out and to get the support they need," Fartumo Kusrow.