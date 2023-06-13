Caldwell First Nation breaks ground on new homeland

After a long battle to reclaim land and rebuild a new community, Caldwell First Nation members broke ground on a new homeland.

The nation’s members invited local mayors and councillors, and project leaders to be a part of the site blessing last Friday with sacred tobacco offerings and ground-breaking led traditional knowledge keeper Liz Akiwesnzie.

“This is the first step to knowing our nation’s members will have a home and a real place to live as a community instead of meeting together three or four times a year, we will soon be able to rebuild and experience a sense of togetherness that was lost for previous generations,” Coun. Ian Duckworth, Caldwell First Nation, said in a news release.

Nation members, municipal leaders and construction leaders participating in ceremonies prior to groundbreaking. (Source: Caldwell First Nation)

Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth, Councillor Doug Heil and Councillor Ian Duckworth are joined by municipal leaders from Tecumseh, Amherstburg, LaSalle and area Conservation Authorities to break ground on a new homeland for nation. (Source:Caldwell First Nation)

According to the nation, the territory will offer long-term residences for descendants of the band who had been forcibly removed from the livelihood they had attained for centuries in the region and on Point Pelee and Pelee Island.

Fourplexes, duplexes and single family homes along with natural areas for ceremonial gatherings have been preserved near Seacliff Drive in Leamington. According to the nation, this homeland is the first of its kind in Southwestern Ontario with the Caldwell members planning and designing the community themselves in collaboration with architectural and engineering consulting firm Baird AE.

The master plan for the community features more outdoor and community spaces. The Caldwell First Nation is also planning for an administration/multi-use complex, commercial properties and ceremonial space.