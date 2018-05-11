

CTV Windsor





The union representing striking workers at Caesars Windsor says the two sides will return to the bargaining table next Tuesday.

Unifor Local 444 says Caesars Windsor has reached out to the union and the talks will resume with a conciliator.

The latest development comes days after the union held a rally, calling out city officials and Caesars to resume negotiations.

“Through the media, I send a message of solidarity from our brothers and sisters, who on earth, in this year have to wait in their cars for two days in order to get prime time-off to be with their families,” Unifor local 444 president-elect Dave Cassidy said on Monday.

About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Union officials say they are fighting for improved wages, working conditions and respect.

Caesars Windsor said this week that it was postponing all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May due to the strike.

Postponed shows include Pitbull (May 25), Lee Brice (May 26) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27).