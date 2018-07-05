

CTV Windsor





The 60 day strike at Caesars Windsor this spring may have taken its toll on employees, management and surely, the casino’s bottom line. But apparently it hasn’t affected the reviews from customers.

Caesars Windsor has earned the 2018 TripAdvisor Award of Excellence under the Attraction and Hotel Category. This is the eighth consecutive year Caesars has scooped the award.

Out of nearly 9,000 TripAdvisor online reviews for the waterfront hotel, more than 90 per cent rated accomodations “excellent” or “very good” averaging 4.5 out of 5. It was also rated number one out of 35 hotels in the city.

“The awards our property earns based on guest feedback are an authentic measure of our guests’ firsthand, world-class experience,” says Kevin Laforet, the regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Windsor is the largest Casino resort in Canada.