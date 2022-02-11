Caesars Windsor pauses concerts through March 31

The scheduled shows at Caesars Windsor are being postponed or cancelled in March due to provincial capacity restrictions limiting concert venues to 50 per cent capacity.

According to the province’s reopening plan, capacity limits loosen after March 14.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to fully re-opening The Colosseum as soon as we are able,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor. “We continue to fill The Colosseum calendar for spring and summer and are optimistic for the future and look forward to providing an exciting entertainment experience for our guests.”

The following concerts are postponed or cancelled:

Loverboy and Honeymoon Suite on March 3 - cancelled

Slash on March 4 - cancelled

Bachman Cummings on March 11 – postponed until Nov 2022

A new November date is expected to be confirmed soon for Bachman Cummings.

For all postponed shows, ticketholders can hold on to their tickets to be honoured once new dates are announced. Refunds must be requested for any postponed shows and are to be handled through the original point of purchase.

Cancelled shows will automatically be refunded through Ticketmaster or by request through the original point of purchase.

The casino announced other shows coming to the Colosseum in the spring, including Brad Paisley, Martin Short and Steve Martin and Chelsea Handler.

Caesars says all future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.