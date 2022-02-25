Caesars Windsor guests no longer need proof of COVID-19 vaccination on March 1

Caesars Windsor is letting the public know that they plan to drop the requirement for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 when the province allows it next week.

"We are happy to advise that effective March 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., guests will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination. Masks will continue to be required for entry into the casino and other site amenities," said a social media post from the casino

The Ontario government announced Feb 14 that the proof of vaccine requirements will be lifted at most indoor settings on March 1. Most capacity limits are also being removed.

Businesses can choose to keep the vaccine requirements in place.

The province says masking requirements remain in place.