WINDSOR -- Caesars Windsor Cares is giving $25,000 to the local United Way to support mental health.

The money helps the United Way Windsor Community Counselling Walk-In Program.

Last year over 2,800 people used this service, which is available at no charge.

Officials say it makes mental health counselling in the community effective and affordable for those in need.

One-in-four people report experiencing significant life and/or work stress, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.